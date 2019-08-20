MAUMELLE, Ark. — Drivers in Maumelle could soon expect better commute times by the end of the year with the completion of the I-40 interchange.

When it comes to rush hour in Maumelle, some have another word for it.

"Mau-HELL," Keith Rankin said.

With only two exits on both ends of the city and no exit directly into the heart of it, traffic can be a nightmare— especially along Maumelle Boulevard (State Highway 100).

"We’ve got the one on 1-430 which exits to highway 100, gets into North Little Rock and then into Maumelle. Then we have the one up at State Highway 365 which is known as the Morgan exit," Danny Straessle said.

But drivers could soon get some relief. Danny Straessle with ArDOT said the contractor has been right on schedule for the I-40 interchange. The $15 million project began earlier this year.

"This one gets you straight into the heart of Maumelle, here onto Counts Massie Road," he said.

Straessle said the contractor recently finished pouring concrete for the overpass. Workers will soon begin pouring concrete for the exit ramps.

"It's a very simple project. We're just adding an interchange. Fortunately, the city of Maumelle did a lot of the upfront work in terms of environmental and the design," Straessle said.

Straessle said drivers should notice a big difference on Maumelle Boulevard once the project is complete. So, expect better commute times by 2020.

"Believe it or not, we're going to be done with it by the end of this year," Straessle said.

THV11 also spoke with Mayor Norris Monday. He said he is working with the state to organize a ribbon-cutting to open that exit. That could come as early as November.

