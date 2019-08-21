MAUMELLE, Ark — The Maumelle community knows Hassan Honarmand as "Mr. H," the owner of the Mobile Zone Mart gas station.

“That’s not his real name, but that’s what my kids call him,” Maumelle resident Shona Roach said.

About 4 years ago he used his retirement savings to reopen the store.

“I went in there and he was immediately a nice guy and he was so nice to my kids, he knows them by name,” Roach said.

But, getting enough business to keep employees got difficult and he’s been working every shift as the sole employee for 7 days a week.

“It’s been really a struggle to be in business near the Kum and Go,” Honarmand said.

Shona Roach and her family have been trying to help.

“I can’t afford to keep him in business by myself,” Roach said.

So, she made a Facebook post on a Maumelle community page asking her neighbors to support his business.

“He’s just the most nicest guy, sincere man you could ever meet and I just want him to be able to live his life,” Roach said.

To her surprise, hundreds of people pledged their support.

“Everyday business is going up, and up, and up and I’m not worried about giants like Kum and Go anymore,” Honarmand said.

He is known for his sports memorabilia, but he said his number one fans are the community members.

“Power of community, exactly,” Honarmand said.

He said he doesn’t mind the long hours because it’s made him closer to his neighbors.

“You build friendships with everyone,” Honarmand said.

“Sometimes I’ll have to go to the bank, and I’ll close the store and my customers sit in the parking lot for 5, 10 minutes ‘til I get back from the bank, and that’s loyalty,” Honarmand said.

Shona said it’s important to support neighborhood businesses.

“They’re trying to give to our community too, and if we can give back to them, they can enjoy life,” Roach said.

She’ll continue to get gas, snacks, and maybe a sports item from Mr. H’s store with her kids.

“They bug me all the time, ‘can we stop and see Mr. H?’ And, of course, I go in there because I want him to stay in business,” Roach said.

He said one person’s desire to help, is making a big difference.

