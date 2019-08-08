SHERWOOD, Ark. — A Sherwood woman cannot escape the memory of holding her son in her arms when he was murdered. Nearly three years later, she and detectives still need the public’s help finding his killer.

“It hurts,” Pauline Land said Wednesday, “to think that they know that somebody has killed my son and they’re just walking around and not telling.”

Brad Land, 40, was killed early in the morning of August 10, 2016. He and Pauline, his mother, were unloading groceries from their car when someone shot him.

RELATED: Police still looking for clues in Sherwood murder

“At the very beginning, I thought we might be able to solve it pretty quickly,” Detective Jeremy Farquharson recalled, “but it didn’t turn out that way.”

As the anniversary of Land’s death approaches, the lead detective on his case and his family ask for a renewed attention from the community to help them solve the crime.

“I think there’s new eyes on it, as far as the online stuff is concerned,” Farquharson said, “as far as our [Facebook] pages are concerned. There’s more eyes on it now than there were then. And I think we can get the, keep the message out there, keep brad’s picture out there. Maybe it’ll job somebody’s memory about what happened back then.”

Pauline Land described her son as a “teddy bear-type” who was quick to make friends. She believes his heart may have led to his murder. “Brad was big-hearted,” she said. “He was always telling me, ‘Mom, you need to trust people more.’ And I’d tell him, ‘Brad, you know, there’s just some people you can’t trust. And his trusting is what got him into this.

“I feel with all of my heart that Brad seen something he shouldn’t have seen,” she explained. “And they were afraid he was going to tell the police. Because the week before Brad was murdered, he was real nervous here in the house. Every so often, he would walk through from his bedroom back here and he would look at me and start crying and just give me a hug. And he would tell me he didn’t know what he was crying about, but he did. I could tell it. And Brad never acted like that before.”

His niece, Kacey Coleman, said she woke up that morning with an uneasy feeling. When she heard Land had been shot, she rushed to the scene and assumed she would be able to use her skills as a nurse. “’You know, let me help him, let me calm him down,’” she told the officers at the perimeter of the scene that day. “I never thought that we would be dealing with a murder case, you know?”

Pauline Land said she appreciates the work Farquharson and the Sherwood Police Department have put into the case. She said she calls him every month to ask if anything has changed in the investigation.

“I’ve gotten to know [the family] pretty good over the years, and I look forward to talking to Miss Land every month,” Farquharson said. “At the beginning, it was every week, at 9:00, I believe it was, every Friday she would call me. And now, she calls me every month.

“And it’s a…I’m glad she does because it just puts another fire under me to continue going. Because, even though this case is still open and it’s active, this is not our only case, you know? So, we’ve got other cases and we get involved in those cases, and then when I hear from Miss Land, it’s like, ‘okay, need to get going and get on this and get something going with it.’”

“When it happened, I called him every single morning,” Coleman added, “because I was scared to breathe. Anything that I had to do by myself, I was so terrified. And I would talk to him when I got home, and he would talk to me. And he never knew it, but he talked me into my house because I was so scared to walk into my house.”

That relationship gives Land’s relatives hope that his killer will eventually be caught. The only information detectives know about the suspect is the compact car that witnesses saw at the scene at the time of the shooting. Farquharson said it was either silver or light blue.

“I can’t get over the feeling that someone out there absolutely has even the smallest lead the could help my grandma,” Coleman said. “I mean, a then-72-year-old woman literally held her son’s head in her hands, begging him not to die, not to leave her. ‘Please don’t leave me!’”

“Not somebody, multiple people know something, I guarantee you,” Farquharson stated, “and they haven’t come forward out of fear, or what have you. But we need you to step up and come forward and talk to me.”

“I don’t know how they can live with their self for not telling whodunnit, you know,” Pauline Land said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”

Land’s family is offering a $7,000 reward for help solving his murder. Farquharson said anyone with information may remain anonymous if they call the SPD and may be eligible for an additional reward from CrimeStoppers.

Farquharson said he awaits the day he can finally tell Pauline Land that her son’s killer is in custody. “I don’t think that’s going to be a phone call,” he said. “I’m gonna have to come knock on her door and tell her that.”