PINE BLUFF, Ark — People in Pine Bluff are continuing to work to revitalize their city. This time, it's with a new comprehensive plan, where the citizens' voices matter.

A meeting will take place on Monday, August 26, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center for everyone to hear about the city's comprehensive plan.

Wil Jenkins, an entrepreneur in Pine Bluff who owns many buildings downtown and is working closely with this new project, said it focuses on the future growth and development in Pine Bluff, and they want everyone to give their opinions.

"We are asking all of the citizens in the community to take part in this comprehensive plan," he said.

The plan is to bring Pine Bluff back to its roots, transforming it into what Cathy Warner, a resident of Pine Bluff since 2004, said was once a vibrant city.

"We used to have a lot of great events when I first moved here. We had a lot of great shops and a lot of great places to eat and it's just gone down and there's no reason for it," she said.

It was a downward spiral of business after business closing up shop downtown on Main Street.

Jenkins said restructuring the strip is one of the main focal points of the comprehensive plan.

"To beautify the downtown area, to make it more attractive to investors and entrepreneurs," he said.

Jenkins said this beautification will include an entertainment district, roundabouts, specialty shops, bars, and more.

"It's going to be pedestrian friendly, you know, seating, things of that nature," he said.

Jenkins said another component in the works is a streetscape; changing from four lanes to two. He said that areas like housing, public works, and education are on the agenda, as well.

Warner believes change is needed.

"Just going a different direction and people not walking around with a blind eye," she said.

This blind eye that Warner said needs to be gone for good, replaced by a vision of togetherness.

"I would like to see more unity. There is a lot of great people and we need to rebuild our businesses and we need to come back together as a community," she said.

Jenkins said Pine Bluff is one city joining forces to try and change its narrative.

"We are going to be the jewel of the city we once were," he said.

Jenkins said there will be computers in the lobby at the meeting, so people can share what they want to see downtown and in the surrounding areas.

The meeting is at the Pine Bluff Convention Center at 6 p.m. on Monday.