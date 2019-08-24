PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that its starting to see an increase in Facebook Marketplace robberies.

Two separate instances led to an online sale gone wrong just outside the Wrightsville City Hall.

“It’s usual for us to get robberies like this because we are in a rural area," Lt. Cody Burke said.

Lt. Cody Burke with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said two people have been robbed this month trying to buy something on Facebook Marketplace.

"In the first robbery, they were attempting to buy an Apple watch. The second, some type of cell phone," he said.

Burke said the robber claimed to not have the item when the buyer arrived. The robber told them to get in the car so they could drive to go get it.

"Rode with them for a few blocks and got robbed," Lt. Burke said.

The second incident happened when the robber asked to meet behind the building. Lt. Burke said they robbed the buyer there.

A similar incident happened two weeks ago in Pine Bluff. Matt Mellor, a principal with the Pulaski County Special School District, went with a friend to meet up with a man behind a car dealership to buy a car they saw on Facebook. The man got in their car, robbed them and shot Mellor twice. He is now recovering.

"If you go buy something, never let anybody into your car and go to another location if you're at a secure location," Lt. Burke said.

Lt. Burke said the safest place to meet someone is at a police department. He said if they do not agree, do not go through with the sale.

"Just check these people out on Facebook," he said.

Lt. Burke said if you do get into a bad situation, give them the money.

"They got a firearm and they may hurt you, it's not worth it to be shot over money," he said.

Lt. Burke said the sheriff's office has arrested two suspects in the robbery cases in Wrightsville.