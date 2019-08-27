SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police are asking the public's help to locate a car that may have hit-and-killed a cyclist last month.

Sgt. Drew Edwards with Sherwood Police said detectives are still searching for an early 2000's Hyundai Elantra hatchback. He said detectives believe the person driving this car may have hit John Mundell on Thursday, July 18.

"All the leads are being followed up on, but nothing significant has materialized," Sgt Edwards said.

Sgt. Edwards said detectives used camera footage at the corner of Highway 107 and Oak Dale to narrow the search down. Mundell was hit from behind going southbound on Highway 107 around 8 p.m.

"We were able to do some math. When you take how fast Mundell was traveling and the other cars coming through, you get an approx. time of the crash and that's the car we came up with," Sgt. Edwards said.

Kimberly Mundell, John's wife, said not having any closure has been difficult.

"We’ve had a lot of memorial services and things going on that have kept me pretty busy but after the last memorial service it really started to settle in," Mundell said.

Kimberly and John just got married in May. But their marriage was cut short when he died on July 22, four days after he was hit. She said Sherwood police have done a great job staying on top of the case.

“They’re looking down every avenue. Every lead that they get, every call that they get. They’re stopping what they’re doing and they’re tracking it down," she said.

Kimberly said the outpouring of support from people all over has brought her some comfort. Cyclists near and far have reached out to offer their condolences.

“As a family we just want closure. We just want to know what happened. It will help with the healing process if we have more information," Kimberly said.

The River Valley Cycling Club is hosting a memorial ride Sunday, Sept 1., in Fort Smith in honor of John. The 24-mile ride starts at 3 p.m.

If you see an early 2000's Hyundai Elantra hatchback with a sunroof, you are asked to call police immediately.

