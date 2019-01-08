MAUMELLE, Ark. — Fred Norman opened the restaurant called Flavours three years ago to create jobs.

“We wanted to help people with what we call abilities. Some people call them people with disabilities but I like the term abilities,” Norman said.

But Wednesday, Norman couldn’t turn on his ‘open’ sign.

“The lady at the donut shop called the China Taste and told her that she had been broken into,” Norman said.

Norman’s restaurant and the neighboring China Taste restaurant were broken into, with more than $100 taken out of each of the cash registers.

“We feel like we have a very quiet community with good police protection, but we do know that there are places in Maumelle where a lot of garages are broken into, a lot of cars are broken into. So, it’s, unfortunately, a fact of life,” Norman said.

This won’t stop their mission— it’s just a delay.

“It’s a shame that there are some people out there that will do things like that,” Norman said.

For now, Norman will be taking extra security measures.

“There is a glass company just three doors down that has a type of glass, it’s a film that you can put on the outside of the glass that you cannot break,” Norman said.

The owner of China Taste said there are security cameras in their restaurant and North Little Rock Police detectives will be surveying the video.

Norman plans to have the door replaced and the open sign turned back on Thursday.