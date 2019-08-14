BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police are hoping you can help them find out who is targeting Friendship Community Care.

Friendship is a non-profit organization that works with people with disabilities.

"It's just sad,” said Karla Curry, Friendship employee.

RELATED: Parents gain peace after Benton schools enhance security for new school year

Curry is startled and confused that in two weeks, a thief can steal and cause damage to a place that brings hope to people with disabilities.

"We want to do good things and we want good things in return,” she said.

Tuesday, someone cut phone wires outside one of the facilities. They were possibly looking for copper.

The only thing they left behind at the organization is the cost of repair.

"You know, who knows why people do stuff like this, but it has got to stop,” said Sgt. Todd Crowson with Bryant police.

Crowson said thieves have targeted Friendship before.

This time last week, the organization's vehicles were vandalized.

Thieves destroyed and took parts of the catalytic converter on one van, leaving multiple kids without transportation to their services for the day.

Another incident happened shortly after. The unknown thief cut a gas line on another van.

The repairs cost a pretty penny.

Curry said they had to dig into the funds that help provide services for their families.

“It’s really just taking money from them,” said Curry. “That money could have gone to books for my classroom, or a number of other things.”

Bryant police are working diligently to find out who is behind these thefts, and are relying on the community’s help.

"There's consequences that are going to come with this, and they need to know that,” said Crowson.

Friendship does not have security cameras on their properties, leaving detectives without an image of the thief.

RELATED: Arkansas Travelers renovate Little Oaks Ball Park

Police encourage all businesses to invest in some type of security, so that business owners can better help them solve crimes.

“It would help us a lot. We could pull a video, post it, and get the help identifying that person,” said Crowson.

If you have any information about these thefts, contact Bryant police.