Police: Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in Missouri

Authorities have confirmed that the baby 33-year-old Ashley Bush had been carrying at the time of her disappearance was found dead, along with Bush.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Four days after a pregnant woman's disappearance in Benton County, authorities have confirmed that 33-year-old Ashley Bush and the baby she had been carrying at the time of her disappearance were found dead in different areas in Missouri.

Bush had been missing for longer than 72 hours after she was last seen with a woman she met online who she thought would help her get a job.

Officials say Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman were arrested and are suspects in connection to the deaths. As of right now they are both charged with kidnapping and other charges are pending.

Bush was a pregnant mother of three last seen on Monday, Oct. 31. Her fiancé and investigators said she was last seen with a woman by the name of Lucy she met online while hoping to find a new job working from home.

The woman last seen with Bush, known by the name of Lucy, was supposed to take Bush to Bentonville for an interview, but when Bush’s fiancé showed up to pick her up at the Handi-Stop in Maysville he said he saw Lucy make eye contact with him and drive away.

As for the company that Bush was allegedly interviewing with, her family reached out to them and they were told by the company that nobody by the name of Lucy works there.

