Assistance still available for summer utilities | This is how you can apply

Customers can now apply for "up to $450," according to LIHEAP.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) says financial assistance for summer utilities is still available for Entergy Arkansas customers. LIHEAP helps low-income households with energy bills.

Customers can now apply for "up to $450," according to LIHEAP.

The program's application deadline is Sept. 30 or until funds are no longer available. LIHEAP says assistance for all utilities is available online "for most Entergy Arkansas customers, based on which community action agency serves them." Applications are also available to fill out in person at local community organizations.

The eligibility depends on the size of the household and income, according to LIHEAP. The 2023 Arkansas Eligibility Chart, along with more information about scheduling an appointment and required documentation, is available on EOA's website.

Click here for more information.

Related Articles Why car assessments could cost Arkansans more this year

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device