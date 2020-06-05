PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Humane Society of Pulaski County is at capacity after helping rescue at least 100 dogs from a central Arkansas home on Tuesday.

HSPC took in 20 dogs immediately, knowing at least one was injured. A rescue stepped in and took 30 puppies and a third rescue is expected to take more dogs off of the property soon.

The man who owned the dogs is reportedly aging and sick and called a local rescue organization for help.

This all took place on Giving Tuesday, a day for nonprofits and organizations like humane societies to be on the receiving end of help. But instead, HSPC found themselves trying to help the man at the center of what a hoarding situation.

The Humane Society of Pulaski County is now considered as being at full capacity, so if you didn’t get the chance to participate in Giving Tuesday, they could still use your help. Click here to find out how you can help.