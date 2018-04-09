Authorities in Faulkner County have officially filed charges against two teens who are accused in the kidnapping and murder of Elvia Fragstein.

On Tuesday, prosecutors announced that both 16-year-old Robert Smith and 18-year-old Tacori Mackrell are facing aggravated robbery, theft of property, kidnapping and capital murder charges.

Smith will be facing charges as an adult, but if convicted he cannot face life in prison or the death penalty.

Officials say Fragstein was kidnapped outside of the TJ Maxx at Conway Commons on July 7 and her body was found four days later in Jefferson County.

Her car was later found burned near Lake Pine Bluff.

© 2018 KTHV