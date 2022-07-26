Arkansas author Ayana Gray to release next book Beasts of Ruin in July 2022

Beasts of Ruin, the follow up to the New York Times bestselling Beasts of Prey, is set to be released on July 26,2022.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New York Times bestselling author and Arkansas native Ayana Gray announced Wednesday that her much anticipated follow up to Beasts of Prey will be released next summer.

Gray made the announcement on Twitter, saying Beasts of Ruin will be released July 26, 2022.

"I hope you guys are ready because in this book, the worlds are eerier, the stakes are higher, and the monsters are far crueler," she said.

Gray noted that the book will be coming out less than a year after her debut novel but promised she writing as fast she can.