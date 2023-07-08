Backpack giveaway held at St. Mark Baptist Church

A backpack give away was held at St. Mark Baptist Church to ensure kids have the supplies needed to begin this school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — What better way to get ready for the school year's return than a backpack giveaway?

Well, that's exactly what happened at St. Mark Baptist Church on Aug. 3, where a backpack giveaway was held to ensure kids have the supplies needed to begin this school year.

The group donated both backpacks and school supplies to local schools to help kids in need ahead of the first day of classes.

The church shared that they packed and loaded about 90 backpacks during the event, with computer tablets being added among the gifted supplies.

The supplies were distributed among 7 different Little Rock schools.

St. Mark Baptist church said that seeing the reactions of the students when they receive the supplies is priceless.