Bag policy updated at Robinson Center in Little Rock

To increase entry efficiency and safety of all patrons, the Robinson Center has updated procedures for all ticketed, live performance events.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Robinson Center, updates have been made to then Center's bag policy, effective immediately.

To increase entry efficiency and safety of all patrons, the following procedures will be in place for all ticketed, live performance events at Robinson Center:

SECURITY PROCEDURES:

Walk-through magnetometers are mandatory. All patrons will be scanned. Expectant mothers and those with pacemakers will be screened with handheld devices.

Patrons without a bag shall hold keys and cellphones overhead as they walk through the magnetometers.

BAGS:

The following are the only bags permitted into Robinson Center for ticketed performances.

Small clutch bags no larger than 5" x 9"

Backpacks and large purses are prohibited. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection. Diaper bags (no larger than 14” X 14” X 6”) will also be permitted when necessary to care for small children. All bags are subject to search.

WEAPONS:

The safety and security of our guests and staff is of utmost importance. Robinson Center does not permit firearms or other weapons (knives, tasers, mace, etc.), of any kind in the building.

All policies and procedures will be in effect for Hamilton opening Tuesday, February 8, 2022.