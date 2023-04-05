Sneak peek at Balloons over Russellville

Balloons over Russellville returns to the city, bringing massive hot-air balloons and festivities to match.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — The annual Balloons over Russellville event allows anyone to get outside and rise.

“Everyone looks forward to this event," Executive Director of Tourism in Russellville Christie Graham said. "It’s super fun."

The three-day event returns for its 11th year on Friday, bringing fantastic views and taking people to new heights.

“I'm terrified of heights and I've flown three times," Graham said. "I'm addicted and love it."

Balloons over Russellville brings out hundreds of people each year.

“People love to see the balloons in the air and it's our 11th anniversary of this event," Graham said. "It just keeps growing."

More than 10 hot-air balloons will fill the Russellville Soccer Complex Friday through Sunday.

Attendees can experience tethered hot-air balloon flights, kid zones and a chainsaw carving competition. These activities are just a portion of what event organizer Rodney Williams said to expect.

"The balloons are the draw, we've got balloon flights, tethered balloon flights Friday and Saturday evening,” Williams said. “It’s $20 for adults and $10 for kids. Saturday evening is our balloon glow where we have all the balloons illuminating after dark. We've also got live entertainment going on."

While masterpieces are in the sky, log carvers will create their own on the ground. 20 of the top carvers in the U.S. will battle in the third annual Chainsaw Carving Competition

“It's a competition and there's going to be a lot of different things that happen,” Lee Hallbrook with Custom Log Carvings said. “We have massive logs that turn into eight feet tall statues. For the competition, we're going to carve them into some type of sculpture, but we also have what is called a quick carve.”

With a ballooning career spread over three decades, Williams said he's happy to be a part of the views on the ground and in the sky at Balloons over Russellville.

“My favorite part is being able to travel and meet new people while sharing the entire experience with others who haven't had the opportunity before,” Williams said.

Graham encouraged anyone scared of a hot-air balloon flight to take a risk.

“Come out and try it," Graham said. "You just don't know till you try it."

All balloon events are weather dependent. Parking is free and there is no admission cost unless you pay for a hot-air balloon flight.

According to Williams, live music from Jettway Performance features seven different bands.