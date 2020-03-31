Baptist Health announced Sunday that although reducing non-coronavirus related procedures (including non-emergency testing, regular clinic, and specialty visits) has helped prevent exposure of COVID-19, it has caused financial hardship.

"Beginning this week, Baptist Health will begin to identify employees who will be furloughed on a temporary basis. Those impacted by this will still be eligible to retain their core benefits," Baptist Health Spokesperson Cara Wade said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Arkansas, healthcare workers at Baptist have had hours reduced and shifts canceled because of the services that are no longer provided, in part to preserve personal protective equipment to those treating patients with the virus.

"It is our hope that these actions, along with the support from recently passed federal legislation, will minimize the financial impact to our employees and Baptist Health during this difficult time," Wade said.

RELATED: Baptist Health opens new COVID-19 screening sites throughout Arkansas

RELATED: All schools in Arkansas closed until April 17 due to coronavirus concerns

Key facts to know about coronavirus in Arkansas:

508 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

6,028 total tests

5,520 negative test results

7 reported deaths

32 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

WATCH MONDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: