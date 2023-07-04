Youth baseball fields at Burns Park to open next week

After being closed for several weeks, the City of North Little Rock announced that the youth baseball fields at Burns Park will open on Monday, April 24.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over two weeks after a tornado ripped through parts of Central Arkansas, the City of North Little Rock announced on Wednesday afternoon that they have made great strides in cleanup efforts and debris removal on the streets, neighborhoods, and in Burns Park.

They explained that the youth baseball fields at the park will be open once again starting on Monday, April 24.

People will be able to access the fields through Joe K. Poch Drive, and they will exit the same way.