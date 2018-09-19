HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - It was quite the sight on a moonlit night in Spa City…or should we say Gotham City.

With Spa Con coming up the caped crusader himself showed up on the Waters Hotel in downtown Hot Springs. Batman and Robin repelled down the front of the Boutique Hotel.

They landed and told the crowd they are there to fight crime and have some fun at the convention center this weekend.

After their feat, the daring duo posed for pictures with some of their junior crime fighters.

