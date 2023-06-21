Baxter County man dies after boating accident on Lake Norfork

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is investigating a boating accident on Lake Norfork that left a 74-year-old man dead on Tuesday afternoon.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A Baxter County man died on Tuesday afternoon after sustaining injuries in a boating accident at the Cranfield Marina on Lake Norfork in Mountain Home.

According to reports, the Baxter County Sheriff's Office received a call about an injured man yelling for help at the marina.

When officers arrived, they found the man and saw that his pontoon boat had extensive damage to the front, side, and inside. Officers said it appeared that he had been in a boating accident.

Video surveillance showed that there was possibly another person involved in the accident who may be missing, but after a brief search officers learned that the person had been dropped off in a different location and was safe.

After reviewing the footage further, it showed that 74-year-old Robert Jay Louck returned to the marina in his boat where it was seen circling for about 30 minutes before arriving at the dock and then striking another boat that was parked in a stall.

Paramedics were on scene to help but their procedures were ineffective and Mr. Louck was later pronounced dead by the county coroner.