LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Once again, Ed's Elves, named after chief meteorologist Ed Buckner, will support Festival of Stars, a toy drive benefiting Arkansas Children's Hospital patients and families.



The drop-off drive is Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Ed, along with his head elf, feature reporter and The Vine host Adam Bledsoe, will be live on-site.



Those wishing to donate can do so at any participating location now until Dec. 6, or day-of during the Festival of Stars radiothon. They can call in a donation or drop off toys.



The wish list for patients and families range from things like rattles and Fisher-Price toys, to art supplies and pajama pants. You can see the full wish list here.



For more information, tap here.