Beautiful tulip blooms bring crowds out to Garvan Gardens

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Just like the tulips starting to grow and bloom, business is starting to pick up at Garvan Gardens in Hot Springs.

"This what we call 'showtime' at Garvan Gardens in the spring," Susan Harper, the Visitor Services and Group Director for the Gardens, said. "It's the most beautiful I've seen it, and I've been here since opening day."

Harper and the gardens have been through a lot since then, including winter weather and the pandemic.

Having other people see the end result of months of growing is worth it, she says.

"We love sharing this, that was Mrs. Garvans idea of preserving this 210 acre property, as a legacy for the people of Arkansas to come and enjoy it" she said. "I know she would be so proud to see what's happening out here now."

It's hard to argue that! The nine groundskeepers planted over 150,000 tulip bulbs earlier this year. The process took them around six weeks to finish.

"To be able to share this with people safely, it means a lot to everyone that works out here," Harper said.

Sharing the bloom safely is a major factor in how they were able to reopen last year. With 210 acres for people to enjoy, they had plenty of room for people to keep their distance.

"By and large, once you get in there's plenty of room to spread out, there's plenty of things to see," Harper said. "It's like people are free."

It's freedom that hasn't been available to all businesses during the pandemic, but it's one they're happy to have.

"Now that people are getting vaccinated and it's not as dangerous to be out in public, our crowds have been spectacular since the bloom began and spring breaks began," Harper said. "We've been getting a lot of tourism."

Garvan Gardens is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Masks are required for entry in all buildings, and are encouraged in places where social distancing isn't possible.

Tickets are $15 for anyone 13 and up, $5 for anyone between the ages of 4 and 12, and kids 3 and under are free.