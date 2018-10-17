BEAVER, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas bridge is closed after video surfaced on social media showing it sag as a bus crossed it.

Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Danny Straessle said Wednesday that the bridge crossing the White River in Beaver is closed until further notice after witnesses reported two large buses crossing it.

Straessle says the buses had no identifying markings, but that both appeared to be tour buses that engineers estimate could have weighed up to 27 tons each.

Straessle says the weight limit is 10 tons for the one-lane bridge about 145 miles (233 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.

He says the bridge was built in 1949 and is designed to sag when vehicles cross it, but the concern is the driver took an overloaded bus onto the bridge.

The bridge is expected to be closed until early November.

