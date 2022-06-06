Crews work to put out large house fire near Beaver Lake

Neighbors say no one was home at the time of the fire.

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to put out a house fire near Beaver Lake in Rogers.

Multiple agencies are at the home in the 15600 block of Putnam Road in Rogers Monday, June 6, trying to put out the fire.

Neighbors told 5NEWS that the family and pets are not in the home and are out of the state.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

