Thousands of people from Saline County went to the Salt Bowl game Saturday night, Aug. 26.

Fans from both sides of the game expressed being very shaken up still on Sunday after a gun scare.

Rachel Price, Bryant High School graduate and who is currently pregnant with her third child, said that may be the last time she goes to the Salt Bowl. She said she goes to the Salt Bowl every single year.

Price was on Facebook Live on her cell phone during the game, when she said she heard someone yell 'they have a gun.'

Because she's pregnant she immediately thought of her baby's safety. Her husband said his first instinct was to protect his wife.

“He told me get down in the bleachers lay down, and so I laid down in the bleachers, got my belly as close to the concrete as I could to protect it," Price said.

The couple said they're glad their two young daughters weren't with them at the game.

Rachael said she'll likely continue to volunteer with her church at the game but won't be in the bleachers.

Now, officials from both school districts have meetings scheduled either Sunday night or Monday morning.

Bryant plans on having counselors on hand in all schools to help kids cope with what went on at the game.

