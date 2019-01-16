Bryant police have arrested a man after he left his dentures behind after failing to break into a vehicle and home.

According to the police report, the residents of the house found the dentures in the flower bed on Monday. They took a photo of them and posted it in a Facebook group to find the owner.

That's when the 32-year-old man from Redfield reached out in a private message that it was his dentures. He reportedly admitted to them that he tried to break into their car and house before falling asleep in the flower bed. He said he took his teeth out to sleep and forgot them.

The residents then reviewed a neighbor's surveillance footage and turned it over to police.

A meeting was then set up between the man and the residents to return the dentures. But when he arrived at the planned meeting location, he was arrested by police. He also had a previous warrant from earlier in the day.

The dentures were given back to the man.