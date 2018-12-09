Benton will host it’s first high school home game on Friday, Sept. 14. There are new security policies Panthers fans need to be aware of before the game.

This comes after a gun scare at the 2018 Salt Bowl. Benton Public Schools staff said fan safety is their priority.

Now, all fans will be subject to screening before entering the stadium. This will mean fans will be searched with hand-held metal detectors and checking all bags that come through the gate.

However, staff said bags are highly discouraged things like weapons, tobacco and vaping are prohibited. Along with those items, outside food, drinks and pets are not allowed through the gate.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the games early because the security process can make wait times longer. They’re also asked to remove all metal objects before getting to the gate.

Bryant Public Schools also upped their security policies for their first home game Friday.

Fans are subject to a metal detector wand and purses and diaper bags will be searched. However, backpacks aren’t allowed.

Students 8th grade and lower must be accompanied by an adult.

They have also gotten additional law enforcement officers and security cameras.

You can find all of the Bryant Public Schools policies here.

© 2018 KTHV