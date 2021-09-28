City of Benton credits local shops for bringing large chains

The search for more space has led suburban communities to see a business boom, and that’s certainly the case in Benton, Arkansas.

BENTON, Ark. — Finding a silver lining in a global pandemic has proven to be difficult, and communities have faced challenges like never before.

The search for more space has led suburban communities to see a business boom, and that’s certainly the case in Benton, Arkansas.

"Olive Garden, we've certainly been working on that for quite a while,” said Brad Jordan, Benton’s economic development director.

The cat's out of the bag. The Italian food chain is heading to Benton in 2022, replacing an old hotel and restaurant that burned down a year ago, adding to the outrageous growth the city has seen within the past few years.

"Just coming up to where we are now, it's just so amazing,” said Jordan.

Since 2018, the city's economic development department has grown more than 90 percent, meaning the number of business permits has doubled.

Mayor Tom Farmer credits the mom-and-pop shops.

"Like Kevin down at the pet store who has been downtown since day one and Wanda who's been opening things,” said Mayor Farmer.

New local businesses in downtown Benton said it's those staples who set the foundation for others to build off of.

"We've had some really important families that have thrown everything into this community like the Jordan’s and the Hipskin’s. They really care about the community and the people in it,” said Maddy Jacobs, an employee at Stated Apparel.

Just three years ago, Benton had many vacant buildings. Now within a stroll downtown, you'll see restaurants, bars, an ice cream shop, live music, all without a single vacant storefront.

It's this vision turned reality that's attracting larger chains like Olive Garden, and for the town's small businesses who thrive off growth, they're excited for large companies coming to the area.

"We are definitely all about growth, and it brings more people to our area, more shoppers, more traffic. That's great for business,” said Jacobs.

Rumor has it more chains are looking to come to Benton.

The city wouldn't share any clues, but they did say something is in the works.

"I would guarantee we will see more great big, big stuff coming to Benton down the road,” said Jordan.