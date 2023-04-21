Benton announces plan for new mountain bike park

Benton Parks and Recreation has released concept designs for a future mountain bike park scheduled to begin construction in mid-late 2023.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton will soon be home to a family-friendly recreational area that promotes physical activity and skill progression for all ages.

Benton Parks and Recreation has announced plans for a future mountain bike park and is ready to showcase the design.

“This park will provide a unique experience for beginner and advanced riders. We have been working with some of the best leaders in the industry and are proud to showcase the work,” said Parks Director Stephanie Jones.

The park will offer riders of all skill levels the opportunity to improve their skills in a safe and controlled environment.

There will be roughly 1.3 miles of multi-use natural surface trail and 1.2 miles of bike park trail that will eventually connect to Benton’s existing park system including Ralph Bunche Park, the future Southwest Trail, and paved greenway trails.

“Arkansas has some of the best trails in the Nation and we are excited to expand upon that growth here in Benton,” Jones added.

This innovative park will also be home to Benton Public Schools National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) Team.