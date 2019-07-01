After 42 years of service the Western Sizzlin restaurant in Benton closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, Jan. 6.

The owners have decided to retire and so will the restaurant they've owned for more than three decades. It was more than just a place to dine, but a community staple. It's attracted regulars across central Arkansas for decades.

"It's been a phenomenal run," General Manager Elgin Hamner, "central Arkansas and Saline County have been so good to us, we are so thankful, we've had thousands of people come out this week and see us and it's just meant the world to us."

Hamner said he will be opening a new restaurant with a different concept. Although he couldn't give us specifics he said the new restaurant will be held to the same quality standards.