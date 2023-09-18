Bryant city board unanimously votes for mayor's resignation

During a Bryant City Council Special Meeting held on Monday night, the board made a motion requesting Mayor Allen Scott's resignation.

BRYANT, Ark. — During a City Council Special Meeting for Bryant that was held on Monday night, the board made a motion requesting Mayor Allen Scott's resignation.

There was then a roll call vote and there was a unanimous vote of "yes" for the mayor to resign.

The mayor responded that he would take that into advisement and attempted to adjourn the meeting.

A board member then made a "motion of no confidence" for Mayor Scott to leave the city, and a unanimous roll call vote of "yes" was also taken then.

Another motion was then filed to amend the city's personnel policy handbook in order to remove the duties assigned to the mayor and to hand them over to council member Jason Brown.

Though there are some policies they cannot remove, they want to remove the powers given to the mayor through the policy's handbook. They also want to take away the city credit card, city key to the building and would like him to return all property that belongs to the city including laptop, cell phone, and any other city property.

A roll call vote for that motion was taken and it was also a unanimous, "yes."

The motion was passed and the meeting was then adjourned.