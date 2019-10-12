BRYANT, Ark. — The Bryant Planning Commission passed the pans for a 300-thousand square foot warehouse to be built near a Bryant neighborhood and dozens of neighbors are upset.

The Bryant Planning Commission unanimously approved to let that warehouse be built just off Raymar Road.

"That is not a project that I believe benefits the identity or the residents of Bryant," Peter Thompson said.

Peter Thompson lives across from the proposed 300-thousand square foot warehouse. He worries the site will cause more traffic and noise in his neighborhood.

"But people coming into our city are going to see that monstrosity sitting there and they're not going to think this is a place to raise their kids," he said.

The developer is LKQ; an aftermarket auto parts dealer. Director of Planning Truett Smith said about 24 trucks would come in and out of the business every day.

"The majority of those trucks will be small box trucks," he said.

He also said a 50-foot buffer will help reduce those noise levels.

Wanda Jones said all of her neighbors in the Meadow Lake area are worried about what the neighborhood will look like in the future.

"You do not put a warehouse that size in a neighborhood because it is going to affect our property value," she said.

Thompson said residents will bring this to the city council in hopes something can still be done to prevent the warehouse from being built.

"While LKQ is a good business, they need to become a good neighbor and build their facility at a place that's more appropriate than across the street from almost 10 percent the population of Bryant," he said.