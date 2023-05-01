'He will be missed': Bryant Police Department mourns fallen officer

The Bryant Police Department is in mourning after the unexpected passing of one of their own, Detective Tracy Gay.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON, Ark. — On Thursday evening, the Bryant Police Department announced the passing of one of its officers.

Detective Tracy Gay passed away unexpectedly on January 4.

He dedicated more than three decades of his life to law enforcement.

Det. Gay joined the Saline County Sheriff's Office in 1993 and rose through the ranks by working his way up to Lieutenant over the Criminal Investigation Division. In 2011 he joined the Bryant Police Department and began by patrolling the streets.

Though he eventually made his way back to his favorite part of the job— which was being a criminal investigator.

He is remembered as being an outstanding officer who truly loved his job, and did it every day with passion and integrity.