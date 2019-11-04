The Bryant Parks Department is looking to expand beyond sports for children who don’t find their niche in the athletic realm.

“Bryant’s definitely a sports town,” said Spencer McCorkel, Bryant parks employee. “That’s what we are known for, but we want to expand. What can we offer to reach more people in our community to give them recreation opportunity.”

Hunter Bragg is one of many kids that aren’t into your typical sports.

“I like playing video games, not sports,” said 12-year-old Bragg. “I’ve never found my place in sports.”

Bryant is looking into the Esports program, a fairly new video gaming program that gives kids an opportunity to meet up and compete electronically.

"It’s a team like setting where they can socialize but not on a baseball field,” said McCorkel.

Bryant's one of few cities moving toward Esports, an activity right up Hunter's alley.

"It's like a world I can get away in without people making fun of me and stuff,” said Hunter.

Hunter seems to be an expert at his craft, but has never had the opportunity to showcase his talent.

The city took a poll on Facebook, seeing if there would be any interest in the sport. Turns out, more than 50 percent of 98 voters said they would participate.

Hunter said he hopes the city goes through with the program, because it would offer him and fellow gamers a stage they’ve always hoped for.

"It's Bringing those people into the same room, they get to socialize with one another, get to know each other around an activity they are all interested in,” said McCorkel.

The program is catered to children of all ages.

McCorkel said they city is currently working out the logistics of getting an Esports program to town.

City leaders hope to launch it by this summer for kids to begin competing.