BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - The City of Bryant is the fastest growing community in central Arkansas according to recent estimates by the region’s transportation planning agency.

The quintessential Little Rock suburb is trying a different kind of zoning system to avoid developing into a quintessential sprawling town.

Two miles south of I-30, a mixed-use development called “Heart of Bryant” has sprung up. It features a town square-style shopping area, streets in a grid pattern with smaller block sizes. It’s designed to spur walkable neighborhoods, in contrast to more common subdivisions spread out over serpentine roads.

Key to the development of the area, according to city leaders and Metroplan, is a concept called “pattern zoning.” The city has 10 pre-approved housing designs and lots already owned by the city that can be turned over to builders for quick development. A report by Metroplan describes the guidelines as a “form-based zoning code.” It promises plug-in ease for builders and easier code enforcement and approval by the city once in place.

Also, in the Metroplan Demographic Review 2018, is a breakdown of where people are moving in an area called the Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway metro statistical area. The city with the largest number of new people is Little Rock, with 7,529 moving into the city since 2010. Conway gained 6,061 in the past eight years. Benton grew by 5,141 people.

All three are the largest cities in their respective counties, so the raw growth represented only mild gains relative to their size a decade ago. Bryant, with 4,398 new residents, grew by 26-point-4 percent over that time, pushing past the 20,000 mark in population and becoming the eighth largest incorporated city in the metro.

Little Rock, not surprisingly, has the most people, moving to 201,053 population since 2010. The city grew by almost 4 percent in that time, which Metroplan said is typical of an urban area of its size compared to the rest of the country. Suburban areas like Bryant and Sherwood are seeing the most growth. People are leaving rural areas.

