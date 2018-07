A 19-year-old daycare worker was arrested in response to a report of child abuse from Kid's Academy Daycare on Evans Loop in Bryant, according to a press release.

Investigators gathered enough evidence from witnesses and surveillance footage to obtain a warrant for McKenzie Howell for two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

She turned herself in to Bryant police on the morning of July 9. She is being held at the Saline County Detention Center.

