BRYANT, Ark. (KTHV) - A push to get enough signatures for a ballot measure has been reinvigorated.

Efforts to get alcohol sales on Sunday are back underway after plans were developed to collect signatures at the Salt Bowl Debbie Goolsby, owner of Crossroads Wine and Spirits, earlier this week.

Goolsby had decided that with the Sunday deadline they wouldn’t be able to acquire enough signatures in time, so she called the Bryant city clerk, thanking them for their professionalism and notifying them that they’d have to “pull the plug” on their efforts.

Debbie said they jumped back on board, called the Bryant City Clerk and re-started their efforts.

“We’ve got a new breath of life here. We thought, we’ve come this far, might as well take it to the end,” Goolsby said.

Next steps: they’ll continue collecting signatures in the store. They also plan on getting signatures during the Salt Bowl this weekend, where a large gathering of Bryant residents will be. A lot of difficulty with their efforts has come from not being able to find a large concentration of people to collect signatures.

The petition needs a total of 1,148, and Deb said Thursday morning it is more than halfway there.

A previous version of this article claimed that Driving Arkansas Forward was involved with the effort. It is not affiliated with the petition.

