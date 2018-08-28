LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – More city and state officials are releasing comments on the scare at the 2018 Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium over the weekend.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released a statement on the Salt Bowl incident on Tuesday saying in part, “Parks and Tourism’s response to the false alarm at the Salt Bowl was measured and professional. The agency had produced a detailed security plan specifically for the Salt Bowl, as it does for every event at War Memorial. That preparation minimized panic among fans and allowed personnel to quickly reconnect families.”

THV11 reported on Monday that new security measures are being discussed for Salt Bowl and War Memorial Stadium whether it be a clear bag policy or just more police.

Both Arkansas State Parks and the Salt Bowl Committee are looking into enhancing security. "It was a very traumatic experience for kids and parents," said Shane Broadway, a member of the Salt Bowl Committee.

The Governor added, “In the two days since, police and leadership have reviewed hours of video of the incident, and while they haven’t pinpointed the cause of the disturbance, they have wisely added three security measures – a clear-bag policy for all athletic events; use of a security wand at all entrances; and prohibiting loitering in the concourse. These are in addition to security measures already in place and followed at the stadium. I applaud the quick evaluation and the implementation of the common-sense measures that will increase the safety at War Memorial.”

Arkansas State Parks is leading the investigation and reviewing surveillance video. Arkansas State Parks and Little Rock police need anyone who witnessed the altercation that set off the chaos to come forward so they can work to piece together what happened.

