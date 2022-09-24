Two Bryant police officers involved in accident on Springhill Road

Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BRYANT, Ark. — Early on the morning of Saturday, September 24, two Bryant officers were involved in an accident on Springhill Road in the Springhill Village area.

The officers were in a vehicle together when they reportedly went off the road and struck a tree. A piece of their car also broke off and hit another vehicle.

Officer Tre Davis and Officer Tanner Peck were transported to area hospitals to receive treatment due to injuries from the accident.

Both officers are reported to still be in serious condition.

Arkansas State Police has been investigating the accident.