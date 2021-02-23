Benton could go without clean water until Friday, city officials say

The city is still refilling their water tanks, but the process means a boil order will be in effect all week.

BENTON, Arkansas — The snow may be gone, but the effects are still lingering. Several Arkansas cities are still having to conserve water after frozen pipes and leaks caused water shortages.

In Benton, the city went into a state of emergency this weekend for depleted water tanks.

"It's hard to get showers and wash dishes and keep the dogs with water," said Kevin Buckner. Since last Tuesday, he has been melting snow to wash dishes and do other household chores.

Kevin and another Benton resident, Shelby Roush stopped by the Arkansas National Guard's water distribution site for free drinking water.

"That's what we are here for is to protect people here, so they know someone has their back," said Sergeant Logan Ashlock.

Benton is under a boil order until at least Friday. Benton Utilities says they will not have normal system pressure in the water tanks until later this week.

The Arkansas National Guard is set up at The Benton River Center and Tinseltown Theater. They will be there Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

"There's a lot of people coming in carrying extra jugs and extra gallons to bring to the elderly or family members who can't even get out of their driveway," said Sergeant Ashlock.

Since Sunday, more than 700 gallons of water have been given out to Benton residents.