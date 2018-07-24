BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A jail in northwestern Arkansas is planning to end free, in-person visits between inmates and their family members and friends starting this fall.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Benton County Jail will launch a remote video visitation system Sept. 1.

The system allows someone to visit an inmate using a home computer or laptop through the website smartjailmail.com. The visits will cost 50 cents per minute in 15-minute increments and must be scheduled a day in advance.

Spokeswoman Sgt. Shannon Jenkins said Friday that the system will lead to decreased contraband and allow those who have health problems or live out-of-state to visit detainees without traveling.

The American Bar Association and the American Correctional Association say video visitation should be a supplement for in-person visitation, not a substitute.

