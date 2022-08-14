Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

Dawn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman.

Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge.

Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair.

Officials say she is believed to be headed to Northeast Oklahoma but has ties in Southwest Missouri.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 479-273-5532.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device