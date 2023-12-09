Benton K-9 Officer receives brand new bulletproof vest

Thanks to a charitable donation, Benton Police Department's K-9 Officer Nino now has a new bulletproof vest to help keep him safe while on duty.

BENTON, Ark. — Thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. the Benton Police Department's K-9 Officer Nino has now received a new bullet and stab protective vest.

Nino's new vest is embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of K9 Gabo, Jonesboro, AR - EOW 1/16/20."

Since it was started, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 5,289 vests to K-9s in all 50 states with a value of about $6.9 million, all made possible through private and corporate donations.

The program is open to dogs across the United States who are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or any related agencies.

Any K-9s with expired vests can also participate in the program.