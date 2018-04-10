A Benton man has been arrested after police allege he fatally stabbed his daughter.

In a press release, the Benton Police Department said that they responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon at the 1200 block of North Shady Street.

Once on scene, police found 30-year-old Lila Kilpatrick suffering from stab wounds and 71-year-old Jimmy Kilpatrick with multiple dog bites on his body.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital where Lila passed away from her injuries.

Police say that the father and daughter pair got into an argument and allegedly Jimmy stabbed his daughter.

In the report, police say that Lila's dog attacked her father and it also sustained injuries during the altercation. The dog is currently recovering at a local veterinarian clinic.

The investigation is currently open and charges will be announced in the future.

© 2018 KTHV