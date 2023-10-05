Infant found safe in Benton baby box

First responders found a newborn baby less than 24 hours old inside the baby box at Fire Station No. 3.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A newborn baby less than 24 hours old was rescued by first responders around 9:27 p.m. Tuesday at Fire Station 3 in Benton.

Officials said the baby was left in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 2717 Edison Avenue, which prompted the alarm to sound. First responders investigated the area and found the newborn baby inside the box.

"I am so thankful this parent chose a safe option for their child," CEO/Founder of Safe Haven Baby Box Monica Kelsey said. "We may never know the reason they used this baby box, but we do know how much they loved their baby."

According to authorities, the baby was transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital and is being looked after by DHS staff.

"The baby was healthy and well cared for, obviously loved," Benton Fire Department Chief Russ Evans said. "It is my understanding that the mother traveled from out of state to surrender her baby as her state does not offer this anonymous safe option. To the mother, thank you for your decision and for allowing the Benton Fire Department to be a part of your journey."

With over 100 Safe Haven Baby Boxes located nationwide, the organization aims to take face-to-face interaction from the surrender and protect the parents' identity. The Safe Haven Baby Box said its primary goal is to raise awareness of the safe-haven law, which allows parents to relinquish an infant without fear of arrest or prosecution.