Benton police investigating after authorities find 'unresponsive' 3-year-old at apartment

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are now investigating after authorities found an 'unresponsive juvenile' at Chapel Ridge Apartments Saturday morning.
According to reports, authorities found a 3-year-old child that was unresponsive by the time that they arrived at 11:30 a.m.
The investigation is still ongoing and is being handled by the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division.
Those with information are encouraged to leave a tip at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.
There is no other information at this time.
