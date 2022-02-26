x
Benton police investigating after authorities find 'unresponsive' 3-year-old at apartment

Benton police are investigating after they found an 'unresponsive' 3-year-old at Chapel Ridge Apartments Saturday morning.

BENTON, Ark. — Benton police are now investigating after authorities found an 'unresponsive juvenile' at Chapel Ridge Apartments Saturday morning.

According to reports, authorities found a 3-year-old child that was unresponsive by the time that they arrived at 11:30 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing and is being handled by the BNPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Those with information are encouraged to leave a tip at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.

There is no other information at this time. 

We will update this article as more information becomes available. 

