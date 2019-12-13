BENTON, Arkansas — Benton police have a new officer on porch pirate duty! Meet Sam, a Benton Police Department K-9 who is on patrol and reminding people to keep a tight eye on their packages.

Sam gave a formula on how to trick those pesky pirates.

1. Grab an empty, large box.

2. Putting a willing, smaller dog in said box.

3. Put additional empty boxes near. For extra security, put unwanted items in those boxes for the thieves to enjoy.

4. Combine all all ingredients, with a signal for the dog, and wait patiently!

Sam insisted that you record the trick and share it! Good job, Sam. We know Benton police are prepared to catch those porch pirates with your help.

