BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - Benton police are searching for 15-year-old Kortney McClure, who left her home on Silica Heights on July 31 following a family argument.

She was last seen in a black shirt, black yoga pants and pink shoes. She is 4 foot, 11 inches tall and 100 pounds, with green eyes. Her hair is blond with a pink tint, but not nearly as pink as in the photo.

If you have information contact the Benton Police Department at 501-776-5947. You can also leave tips through the Benton Police Department app.

© 2018 KTHV