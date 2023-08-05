Benton increases salaries for police and firefighters

In a meeting held on Monday night, the Benton City Council passed an ordinance to increase salaries so they can hire more police officers and firefighters.

BENTON, Ark — Benton has now joined several cities around Arkansas that are increasing salaries to hire more police officers and firefighters.

At Monday night's meeting, the city council passed an ordinance to raise the pay.

The starting salary for both departments will be $51,000, and in 2027, the starting salary will be raised to $57,000.

Benton Police Chief Scotty Hodges explained that this decision is a game changer and that the goal is to become more competitive in recruiting and retaining personnel.

"On top of that we have incentives: education pay, certificate pay, paramedic pay, bilingual pay," said Chief Hodges.

Benton Fire Chief Russell Evans described a "pay scale war" happening right now.

"Continually losing employees to other municipalities," said Chief Evans.

This salary increase could make all the difference.

"It's going to essentially put us in a position where people come looking for Benton," Chief Evans, explained.