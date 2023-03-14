'Today is a big day' | Benton signs off on largest land purchase in city's history

Benton and its 39,000 residents will soon have a new place to play as the city purchased 511 acres of land for $7.5 million.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've recently told you about Benton's growth, and now numbers in the Mayor's office show the city is home to more than 39,000.

Now, residents can look forward to a new recreational area as Benton Mayor Tom Farmer signed 10 contracts to advance the purchase of 511 acres of land outside of Benton's city limits.

The land is located near the Haskell exit along the Saline River.

"Today is a big day," Farmer said. "It's the biggest land purchase in the history of the City of Benton.

According to Farmer, the land will be purchased in 10 installments over the next decade, and they plan to eventually include it in city limits with a whole new look with an RV park, soccer complex, trails, disc golf and more.

"This will give them a quality of life," Farmer said. "Allow the kids who graduate high school to go off to college and say I want to go home."

Farmer stressed the importance of providing a variety of activities with the recreational land.

"More athletic fields... you name it, it's in the plan," Farmer said. "Not everyone does one thing. You only got 39,000 people, they like a variety of different things."

Gary James with Benton Chamber of Commerce hopes the project will draw more people to the city.

"We had a business or they're about to open up in Benton and they drove by and saw the event this morning," James said. "This is a place they want to call home."

James said moving the project forward has been a team effort.

"That's what makes this a good community," James said. "Everybody works together, and their vision is about kids, and the next generation and how we can make it easier for them."

Will Garner has lived next to the land for 26 years and looks forward to the changes.

"We have to adapt to change because the world changes," Garner said.

While it might not be as quiet as it is now, Garner said he's ok with that.

"We're happy," Garner said. "Happy that it is a good change."